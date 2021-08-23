Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $6.04. Affimed shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 15,497 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $594.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

