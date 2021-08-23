AIA Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,547 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises about 1.1% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $16,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in The Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 10,826.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 985,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,629. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.10.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,426 shares of company stock worth $9,717,384 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.