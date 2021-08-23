Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,841. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.