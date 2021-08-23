Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.950-$9.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.540 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.24.

NYSE APD opened at $267.44 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

