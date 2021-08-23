AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$56.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a research note issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.97% from the stock’s current price. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.70.

TSE:BOS opened at C$39.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

