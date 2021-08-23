Akash Network Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $3.28 or 0.00006652 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $246.57 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00130676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00162111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,260.45 or 1.00039926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.35 or 0.01012074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.13 or 0.06683749 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 153,508,087 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,153 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

