Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $190,970.93 and $33.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00131485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.00160577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,504.80 or 1.00009171 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $507.06 or 0.01024367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.25 or 0.06624704 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

