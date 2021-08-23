Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $227,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total transaction of $1,557,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,538 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $207.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.