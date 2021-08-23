Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIT opened at $87.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.65. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIT. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

