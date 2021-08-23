Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.22 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 139,385 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 38.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of CNQ opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

