Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.48 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,024 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $871,731.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,108.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,503,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,028,712 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Truist lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

ZI stock opened at $61.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.56. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 265.57, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.