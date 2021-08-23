Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Valvoline worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

VVV opened at $29.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

