Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $18,809,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Qualys by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Qualys by 1,371.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 65,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,408 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,302. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $109.70 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

