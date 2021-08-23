Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Allianz alerts:

OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $23.37. 187,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,677. Allianz has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.