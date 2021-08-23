Allworth Financial LP Has $52,000 Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 226.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

BLCN stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $53.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.