Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1,693.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,653 shares of company stock worth $379,937 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBLU opened at $14.16 on Monday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

