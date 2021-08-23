Allworth Financial LP Invests $69,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

OGN opened at $33.22 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

