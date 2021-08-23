Allworth Financial LP Makes New $73,000 Investment in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 294,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,186.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,586 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 235,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 68,370 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,868,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $840,000.

GDV stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

