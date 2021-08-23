Allworth Financial LP Sells 646 Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5,698.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 131,343 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

BLCN stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.72. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.