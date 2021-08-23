Allworth Financial LP Sells 750 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Paychex by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,750,000 after purchasing an additional 246,042 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 172,123 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.42 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.87. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

