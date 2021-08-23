Allworth Financial LP Sells 750 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Paychex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $115.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.87. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

