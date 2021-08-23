Allworth Financial LP Takes $69,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.