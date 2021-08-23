Alphacat (ACAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,917.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alphacat has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $992,326.42 and approximately $17,917.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00055785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00130295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00161935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,265.54 or 1.00389071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.47 or 0.01017767 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.10 or 0.06722615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

