Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.15. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.