Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,620 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,542,000 after acquiring an additional 431,722 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $168,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.37. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

