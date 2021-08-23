Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $40.59. 209,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,186 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,886 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.