Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.6% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $265.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.99. The company has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $186.82 and a 52 week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

