Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 225,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,670. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

