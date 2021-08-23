Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,385 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.3% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.45. 5,339,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

