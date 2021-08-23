Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.79. 118,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,150. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.71.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

