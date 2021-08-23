Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.1% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $144,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,199.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,474.14. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

