AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Raised to $5.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $3.70 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.36.

NYSE AMC opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

