American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $372,403.84 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.42 per share, with a total value of $372,403.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AAT opened at $37.87 on Monday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several research firms have commented on AAT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after acquiring an additional 404,263 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,433,000 after buying an additional 245,389 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

