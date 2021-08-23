American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

NYSE:AWK traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,583. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $184.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

