Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

In other news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.