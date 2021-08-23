Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $377,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,157,000 after acquiring an additional 225,380 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $8,463,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,565 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

NYSE SLF opened at $51.85 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

