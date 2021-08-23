Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 464.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $267.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.12. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

