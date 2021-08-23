Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $345,000 in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Genco Shipping & Trading as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNK. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 168,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 129,748 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNK. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $718.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $20.61.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 921,000 shares of company stock worth $16,609,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.