Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Ameriprise Financial worth $89,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,641,000 after buying an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Shares of AMP opened at $261.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.41. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $273.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

