Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $322,000 Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Futu by 258.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Futu by 145.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $5,908,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

FUTU stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.25. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

