AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.44 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,307 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

