AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,654 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 23,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,793,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,925,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,948,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,021,000 after purchasing an additional 689,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $40.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

