AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research analysts have commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

