AMG National Trust Bank Sells 265 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $53,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock opened at $167.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $265.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

