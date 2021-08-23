AMG National Trust Bank Sells 593 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 153,461 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,661 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

COP opened at $52.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

