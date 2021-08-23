AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,937,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $204.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.50. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $148.59 and a 12-month high of $205.70.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

