Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.95

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.95 and last traded at $74.67, with a volume of 2847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.47.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Get Amphenol alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.