Analysts Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.55. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $112,316,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after buying an additional 1,106,285 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,119,000 after buying an additional 1,064,297 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

