Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. Concrete Pumping posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $459.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 23.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 655,522 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

