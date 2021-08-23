Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.23 Billion

Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will report $70.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.59 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $67.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $282.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.41 billion to $284.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $294.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $293.25 billion to $297.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $85.32. The company had a trading volume of 61,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

